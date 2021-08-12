Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €30.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SZG. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.65 ($36.06).

Shares of SZG stock traded up €0.82 ($0.96) during trading on Thursday, hitting €33.80 ($39.76). The company had a trading volume of 508,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -11.60. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52 week high of €33.34 ($39.22).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

