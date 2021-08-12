Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ)

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAF-Holland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.72 ($20.84).

Shares of ETR SFQ traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €12.96 ($15.25). 158,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $588.31 million and a PE ratio of 37.46. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €5.77 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of €14.49 ($17.05).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

