Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kering SA (EPA:KER) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €793.00 ($932.94). Kering shares last traded at €789.90 ($929.29), with a volume of 77,036 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KER shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €811.09 ($954.22).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €746.27.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

