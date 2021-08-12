Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $141.78

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.78 and traded as high as $148.70. Kerry Group shares last traded at $148.70, with a volume of 2,988 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kerry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

