Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 10,312 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:DISCB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

