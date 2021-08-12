Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,869 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 64,540 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

