Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 3,929 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics comprises about 5.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,069,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.94. 2,704,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,636. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

