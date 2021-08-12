Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,513 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,029. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

