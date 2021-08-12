Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 40,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 19,221,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,187,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $242.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

