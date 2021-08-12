Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 784,141 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 480,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $76.25. 898,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.