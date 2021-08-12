Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6,999.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 19,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 400,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,737,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. The company has a market cap of $230.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

