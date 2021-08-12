Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $11.15 Million Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206,467 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 8.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 117,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 2,402,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,482. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.