Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 139.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,552 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.57 on Thursday. 8,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

