Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,104. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $189.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

