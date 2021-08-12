Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.57 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

