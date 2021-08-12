Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 133.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,248 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 326,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 734.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 311,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 459.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.09 on Thursday. 2,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

