Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 56.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 86,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $9,958,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 147.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.9% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 43,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,663,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,630,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

