Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 60,837 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 131,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

