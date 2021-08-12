Kessler Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.79. 4,005,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,943. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.83.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

