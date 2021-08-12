Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.40. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,570. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

