Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SNX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.40. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,570. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
