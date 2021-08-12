KeyCorp Comments on Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.27. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.