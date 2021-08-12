KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

CSTL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.01. 577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,002. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.24.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $520,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,020 shares in the company, valued at $33,034,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,994. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

