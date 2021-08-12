KeyCorp Weighs in on Helios Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Helios Technologies in a report released on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.09. 69,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

