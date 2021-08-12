KeyCorp Weighs in on Stevanato Group Spa’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

STVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE:STVN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.