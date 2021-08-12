KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $6,087.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00143738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00152819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,517.01 or 1.00241817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00867659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,475,021 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.