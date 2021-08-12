Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 440,506 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Kibo Energy Company Profile (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.