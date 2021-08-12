KickToken [new] (KICK) Trading Up 38.5% Over Last Week

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $23.17 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00901865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00111700 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,495,354,034 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

