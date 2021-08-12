Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,064 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 52.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,797,000 after acquiring an additional 132,543 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $142.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,955,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,493. The firm has a market cap of $349.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.44.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

