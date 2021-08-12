Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.20. 4,389,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

