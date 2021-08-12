Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,213 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.04. 5,210,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,952,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

