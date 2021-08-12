Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,165 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,839. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.