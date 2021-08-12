Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,697 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $77.67. 1,424,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,645. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.01.

