Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $293,409,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 92.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after buying an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PACCAR by 87.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after buying an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 111.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 818,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,056,000 after buying an additional 431,978 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,735. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.24 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

