Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $12.67 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

