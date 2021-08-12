Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $19.84 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.53. 25,936,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.