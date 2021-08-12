Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,002,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,211,715. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

