Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 0.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,141. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

