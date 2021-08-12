Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after buying an additional 766,639 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after buying an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after buying an additional 633,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after buying an additional 621,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.28. The company had a trading volume of 976,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,010. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

