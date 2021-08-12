Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.30. 21,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,746. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

