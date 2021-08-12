Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $184.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.46.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.