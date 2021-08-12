Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 457.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for 3.0% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nkcfo LLC owned about 0.09% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $509,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 928,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 157,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 79,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. Research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

KL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

