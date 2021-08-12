Klaytn Trading Up 34.7% This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $147.05 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00142813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00154253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,141.18 or 0.99888437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00859251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.56 or 0.06926199 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,643,795,469 coins and its circulating supply is 2,494,805,374 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

