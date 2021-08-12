Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Kleros has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $100.98 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00156214 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,969,757 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

