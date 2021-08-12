Klever Achieves Market Cap of $134.69 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Klever has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $134.69 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00143916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00154224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,193.97 or 0.99763688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00867199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

