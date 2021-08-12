Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €12.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.13 ($15.45).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €13.10 ($15.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.80. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -133.67.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

