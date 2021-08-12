Knekted Price Up 11.2% This Week (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Knekted has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $155,509.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00874467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00110683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00154135 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

