Knowles (NYSE:KN) versus Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Head to Head Contrast

Knowles (NYSE:KN) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Knowles shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Knowles and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles 7.68% 7.26% 5.68% Sony Group 13.02% 21.70% 4.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Knowles and Sony Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sony Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Knowles currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Knowles’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Knowles is more favorable than Sony Group.

Volatility and Risk

Knowles has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knowles and Sony Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles $764.30 million 2.40 $6.60 million $0.52 38.40 Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.44 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.33

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Knowles. Sony Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knowles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers. The Precision Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, electromagnetic interference filters, capacitors, single layer capacitors, precision variable capacitors, and thin film devices across diverse end markets, such as industrial, defense, aerospace, medical, and telecommunications markets. The company was founded by Hugh Knowles in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks, and post-production facilities. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

