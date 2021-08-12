Kohl’s (KSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.