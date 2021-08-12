Komodo Trading Up 11.7% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $119.79 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00298686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00152634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000204 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,313,101 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

