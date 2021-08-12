Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12-month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

